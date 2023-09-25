Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 207,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 103,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,776. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.