Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,669 shares of company stock valued at $146,217,271 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

