Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after buying an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.37. 970,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $437.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,287,896 shares of company stock valued at $662,888,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

