Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,790. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

