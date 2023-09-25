Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. 2,920,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.