Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

WFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187,111. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

