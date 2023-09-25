Riverview Trust Co Sells 794 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

BMY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

