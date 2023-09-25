Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.19.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $508.01. 254,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,978. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

