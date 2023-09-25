AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 11,306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.56. The stock had a trading volume of 294,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,336. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

