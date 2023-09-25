KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 0.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,195. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.