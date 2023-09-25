Security National Bank Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Security National Bank lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

BR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,730. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.