Security National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.72. 33,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,829. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.59 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average of $278.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.