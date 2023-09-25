Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.80. 28,448,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,428,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,782.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

