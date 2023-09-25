Security National Bank Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. 510,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

