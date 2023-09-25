Security National Bank Has $4 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Security National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 41,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.22. 1,030,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,777. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

