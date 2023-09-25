Security National Bank Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,548. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

