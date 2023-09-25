Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.40. 72,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,296. The stock has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.53 and a 200-day moving average of $539.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

