Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $1,154,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $549.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.53 and its 200-day moving average is $448.02. The company has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $304.88 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

