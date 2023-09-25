iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.34. 1,482,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

