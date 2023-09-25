AtonRa Partners Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.7% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.25. 3,770,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.37.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

