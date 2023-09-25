Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.88. 307,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,694. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

