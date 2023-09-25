Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.56. 1,222,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

