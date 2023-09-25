Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $41.36. 201,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

