Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.59. 1,449,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

