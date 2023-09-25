ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $817,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.25. The stock had a trading volume of 272,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,173. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,273.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

