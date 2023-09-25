Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 4,052 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 8.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.74. 437,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

