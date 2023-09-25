Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.56. The stock had a trading volume of 164,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

