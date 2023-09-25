Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

EMR stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $97.89. 600,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,023. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

