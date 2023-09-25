American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $62.05. 838,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

