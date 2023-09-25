Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,082. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.