Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.70. 182,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

