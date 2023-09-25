Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,551,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. 3,798,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,898,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

