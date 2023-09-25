Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $148,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. 98,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,672. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.