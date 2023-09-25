Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 552,226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after buying an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,937,000 after acquiring an additional 429,357 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.50. 398,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,718. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

