CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 939 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769,132. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

