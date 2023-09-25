Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.25. The stock had a trading volume of 109,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

