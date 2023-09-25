Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $59,793,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.72. 1,473,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

