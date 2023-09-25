Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 991 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. 867,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.