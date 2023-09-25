Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,730,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,788,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,554,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,532,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

