SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

