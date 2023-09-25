CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $19,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

