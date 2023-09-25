Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,747. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

