Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $6,109,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 0.8 %

Gartner stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.08. The company had a trading volume of 165,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,465. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

