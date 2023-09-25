iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 12.4% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,532,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

