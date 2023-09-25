Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,417. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

