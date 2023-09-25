Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 285,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

