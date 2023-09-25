Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 294,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.