Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.87. 489,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

