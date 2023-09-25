Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 56 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,166. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

