Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

IWR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,517. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

